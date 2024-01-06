ASRock 27-Inch FHD IPS Monitor Only $69 at Newegg after Rebate

Today at Newegg, users can find the ASRock CL27FF 27-Inch FHD IPS monitor for one of its best prices yet and it hasn’t even been released yet. It’s priced at $109 for pre-orders but also comes with a $40 rebate card which takes the final price down to $69. This is a great deal that’s worth a close look from anyone in the market for a basic display.

It’s AMD FreeSync certified which guarantees a tear-free experience while gaming. For an FHD monitor in this class and size, this is one of the most affordable monitors you could pick up at the moment. That said, it’s not scheduled to release until January 15th and we haven’t had the opportunity to review it for ourselves.

This gaming monitor features an IPS panel spanning 27 inches across with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px. It has a maximum possible refresh rate of 100Hz and can reach a response time as low as 1ms.

The ASRock CL27FF covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated with a maximum possible brightness of 300 nits. Users have two video input options to choose from including one HDMI port and one VGA port.

