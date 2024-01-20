Dell 32-inch 1440p USB-C gaming monitor drops to $249 at Dell

Today at Dell, you can find the Dell G3223D 32-inch gaming monitor for its lowest price, according to price history data from PCPartPicker. It usually costs around $299, but right now, it’s discounted to just $249. So far, no expiration data has been specified for the offer, so it’s unclear how long it will be available.

Some of the best gaming monitors on the market are AMD FreeSync Premium certified; this one is no exception. It has high-quality specs that make it worthy of a closer look, especially at this rate.

Dell 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor G3223D: now $249 at Dell (was $299)

This gaming monitor from Dell spans 32 inches across and features a QHD IPS panel. It has a USB type-C port and is supported by a 3-year warranty policy from Dell.

The Dell G3223D gaming monitor sports a 31.5-inch IPS panel with a QHD resolution that measures up to 2560 x 1440. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz and has a response time that can get as low as 1 ms. This monitor covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 400 Nits.

There are a few ports to take advantage of, including two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input. A USB type-C port, two USB type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack are available for external audio peripherals. The purchase is supported by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty from Dell.

Visit the Dell G3223D gaming monitor product page at Dell for more details and purchase options.