Acer’s Predator X323QX elevates 16:9 gaming to 5K at 144Hz

CES is upon us, meaning manufacturers are coming out of the woodwork with various new gaming monitors. Acer is joining in on the festivities with its new Predator X323QX, a 31.5-inch gaming monitor that supports Nvidia’s G-Sync Pulsar Technology (combining Adaptive Overdrive and Pulse Modulation to improve clarity and reduce motion blur). More uniquely, the monitor sports a 5K resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio, rather than the ultrawide panels we’re more used to at resolutions above 4K.

Rather than using an OLED panel, which is becoming increasingly common in high-end gaming monitors, the Predator X323QX uses tried and true IPS tech. The 10-bit panel sports a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and features a gray-to-gray response time of 0.5 ms. A maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz is supported, and Acer says that it can accomplish that refresh rate at native resolution over the HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4 interface.

Acer Predator X323QX Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Panel Type IPS Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 31.5 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution and Refresh Rate 5120 x 2880 @ 144 Hz Nvidia G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth 10-bit Response Time (GTG) 0.5 ms Brightness (mfr) 350 nits (typical) Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers 2 x 2W Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.1

The contrast ratio for the monitor is listed at 1,000:1, which is about average for an IPS panel, and maximum brightness can reach 350 nits. Acer also claims that the monitor covers 95% of DCI-P3 color space and 99% of sRGB.

As the intro mentions, the Predator X323QX supports Nvidia G-Sync Pulsar technology. G-Sync Pulsar was originally announced at last year’s CES and combines Adaptive Overdrive and Pulse Modulation to improve clarity and reduce motion blur while gaming (motion clarity is boosted by up to 4x). Acer already introduced the feature on the recently launched Predator XB273U F5 , and it looks like the company is looking to expand its reach to other high-end gaming screens.

It's also worth mentioning that the Predator X323QX features two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection. It’s adjustable for tilt and swivel, and is also height-adjustable. The monitor also includes dual integrated 2-watt speakers, though you’ll want one of the best PC speakers if you expect your audio quality to match up to this screen’s visuals.

The Predator X323QX will arrive in Q3 2025, and pricing will be announced closer to launch.