Alienware AW2725QF 27-inch gaming monitor delivers 4K at 180Hz or 1080p at 360Hz for $600
You don’t have to own the world to get the best of both worlds.
Alienware just released a 27-inch 4K display that gives gamers the best of both worlds and has the potential to land on our best gaming monitors list. The AW2725QF has two modes: a native 4K mode with 3840x2160 resolution and a 180Hz panel, and a native FHD mode (1920x1080 resolution) with a 360Hz refresh rate. This allows you to enjoy immersive games with smooth animations, and with a push of a button, you can also gain the upper hand in competitive games with the competitive 360Hz refresh rate.
The Alienware monitor can achieve this kind of refresh rate by combining four pixels into one in the FHD/360Hz mode. But aside from its sharp resolution and ultra-high refresh rate, the AW2725QF also covers 95% of DCI-P3 with a Delta E<2 accuracy straight out of the box for nearly lifelike colors. It also has Dolby Vision and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, making it the ultimate display for both entertainment and creative work.
This display is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible and is certified with VESA AdaptiveSync. This guarantees that you won’t experience tears and stutters while gaming, and its 0.5ms gray-to-gray response time means you’ll have minimal ghosting and blurring that could throw off your aim.
|Panel Type
|In-Plane Switching (IPS)
|Maximum Resolution
|3840x2160 up to 180Hz / 1920x1080 up to 360Hz
|Viewing Angle
|178 degrees (vertical and horizontal)
|Pixels per Inch
|163
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|Backlight Technology
|LED Edgelight System
|Brightness
|400 cd/m3 (typical) | 600 cd/m3 (HDR peak)
|HDR
|VESA DisplayHDR 600 | Dolby Vision
|Reponse Time
|0.5ms (gray-to-gray)
|Color Gamut
|95% DCI-P3
|Low Blue Light
|ComfortView Plus
|Video Ports
|Video Ports
|USB Power Delivery
|15W
|Variable Refresh Rate
|Nvidia G-Sync compatible | VESA AdaptiveSync
With its dual HDMI 2.1 ports and single DisplayPort 1.4 connector, this dual-resolution gaming monitor can be used with your preferred gaming platform. It also has a single USB-B 3.2 Gen1 upstream port that gives you three USB-A ports and one USB-C port on the display, making it convenient to attach your peripherals.
But despite all these features, Alienware is doing one thing right: the monitor is just $599.99 — a great deal for those looking for a display that will give them everything they need in the professional and gaming worlds.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.