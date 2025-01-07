Alienware unleashes 27-inch AW2725Q QD-OLED 4K 240Hz gaming monitor for gamers who like high ppi
Dell says that the AW2725Q offers the highest pixel density of any QD-OLED monitor
OLEDs have become the “new hotness” in the gaming monitor space, and we’re seeing a lot of activity with monitors big and small. Dell is debuting a new OLED gaming monitor at CES that is definitely on the smaller side of the scale, measuring 27 inches across (actually, 26.7 inches).
The Alienware AW2725Q uses a QD-OLED panel with a 4K resolution, which is uncommon, although not unheard of for such a small monitor. As a result, you’ll find that the AW2725Q offers 166 pixels per inch (ppi), which is the highest density currently available for a QD-OLED gaming monitor.
Since this is a gaming monitor, performance is a key focal point for potential buyers. Thankfully, the AW2725Q doesn’t disappoint with a maximum panel refresh rate of 240 Hz, which is supported using the HDMI 2.1 port. The response time is 0.03ms, which is typical for OLED gaming monitors. As you’d expect from a high-end gaming panel, the AW2725Q supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync technologies to help prevent screen tearing.
Alienware AW2725Q Specifications
|Panel Type / Backlight
|QD-OLED
|Screen Size / Aspect Ratio
|26.7 inches / 16:9
|Max Resolution and Refresh Rate
|3840 x 2160 @ 240 Hz FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible
|Native Color Depth
|10-bit
|Response Time (GTG)
|0.03 ms
|Brightness (mfr)
|250 nits (typical), 1000 nits (HDR peak)
|Contrast (mfr)
|1,500,000:1
|Speakers
|None
|Video Inputs
|1x DisplayPort 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
|Audio
|3.5mm headphone output
|USB 3.0
|3x USB-A 1x USB-C
|Weight
|14.97 lbs (6.79 kg)
|Warranty
|3 years
As if that wasn't enough, the AW2725Q has a claimed 99 percent DCI-P3 color coverage, along with Display Vision HDR and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications.
The AW2725Q also ushers in a new design language for Alienware gaming monitors, which is dubbed "AW30" to commemorate the brand's upcoming 30th anniversary. You can also find AW30 iconography on the back of the monitor. The monitor is finished in what the company calls “Interstellar Indigo” and includes 360-degree ventilation, improved cable management that routes through the monitor stand, and a smaller footprint for the monitor base to free up more space on your desk.
The on-screen display (OSD) has also been redesigned (this new OSD will be featured on all subsequent Alienware gaming monitors), and there's full support for Alienware Command Center 6.6, which allows you to control the AlienFX lighting.
Dell says that the Alienware AW2725Q will debut in March 2025, priced at $899.99. The monitor has a three-year advanced replacement warranty and OLED burn-in coverage. We’ll be eager to see in a future review if the AW2725Q has the chops to be included among the best OLED gaming monitors.
