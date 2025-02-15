Award-winning 27-inch 360 Hz OLED gaming monitor at all-time low $649!

If you've been looking for a top-of-the-line gaming monitor, now is a fantastic time to buy one without going broke. The Alienware AW2725DF OLED gaming monitor usually costs around $899, but according to data from Camel Camel Camel, it's currently discounted at Amazon to just $649—its lowest price to date. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for performance, and in our experience, it's one of the best monitors you can get your hands on right now.

We had the opportunity to review the Alienware AW2725DF and ultimately gave it a rating of 5 out of 5 stars which isn't something we hand out easily. Our biggest complaint was its lack of audio support but everything else about the screen was just absolutely stellar and blew us away. If you want to get an idea of how this screen stacks up against others on the market, check out our list of best gaming monitors. This display comes in just behind the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDP as our top recommendation for OLED screens.

Alienware AW2725DF OLED Gaming Monitor: now $649 at Amazon (was $899) This quantum dot OLED gaming monitor is an absolute beast, boasting a QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 360 Hz. It can reach a peak brightness of 1000 Nits and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified.

The Alienware AW2725DF OLED gaming monitor features a 26.7-inch quantum dot OLED panel with a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440px. The refresh rate can get as high as 360 Hz when using the DisplayPort input and is paired with an extremely short response time of just 0.03 ms.

This gaming monitor can reach a maximum brightness of 1000 Nits and covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There are a few USB ports to take advantage of, including three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-B port, and one USB Type-C port. You get one HDMI 2.1 port to use alongside two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs.

Visit the Alienware AW2725DF OLED gaming monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of writing, it's unclear how long this discount will be available.