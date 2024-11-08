LG's 45-inch UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor drops by $700

One of the most important parts of any gaming setup is your choice of screen or screens. There is so much variety available for personalizing a setup, whether you prefer a separate screen for each app, or maybe just one display that makes use of a split-screen layout. If it's the later, then a larger monitor certainly makes it easier to host multiple applications on the one screen. Today's deal is on an LG screen with a large luscious OLED panel, that is also curved so that is wraps around the peripheral vision to provide more immersion in gaming especially.

If you take a trip to Best Buy's website, you can find today's deal on the 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED curved gaming monitor for $ 999, a saving of $700 from the original $1,699 MSRP. This is still a fair amount of cash for a monitor, and you can certainly pick up larger OLED televisions for less, but you won't find the same refresh rates, or connectivity for connecting to a PC.

The LG UltraGear 45-inch OLED monitor (model: 45GS96QB-B.AUS) is a curved gaming monitor with a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution and rapid 240Hz refresh rate. The response times for this OLED panel is a mere 0.03ms, with very high contrast ratios of 1,500,000:1 and a screen ratio size of 21:9. This monitor is compatible with both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync and is also HDR400 certified.

LG UltraGear OLED 45-inch curved gaming monitor: now $999 at Best Buy (was $1,699)

Housed in a black chassis the LG UltraGear is of a modern design, has thin bezels and a sturdy stand. The monitor includes speakers and has connectivity for both PC and games consoles with the inclusion of 1x DisplayPort and 2x HDMI ports and 1x USB-C.