MSI's big 34-inch curved OLED monitor is now just $679 at Amazon

The MSI MAG341CQP gaming monitor in on sale at Amazon for one of its lowest prices to date. It's a huge display and even with a discount it's not a budget friendly option. However, if you're looking for something beefy without having to pay full price, take a closer look.



The MAG341CQP spans 34 inches diagonally and features a curved OLED panel. It usually goes for around $899, but right now it's discounted to just $679. That's one of the lowest prices ever seen for it, according to CamelCamelCamel.



The display is also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, which ensures things like a high pixel density, high refresh rate, as well as low framerate compensation (LFC) support. This particular panel features a 3440x1440 resolution and a 175 Hz refresh rate. You can also check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what's currently leading the market.

MSI 34-inch curved OLED monitor: now $679 at Amazon (was $899)

This 34-inch gaming monitor has UWQHD resolution and a QD-OLED panel. It can reach a refresh rate of 175 Hz and has an impressively low response time of just .03ms. You also get a varied selection of ports including two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort input, as well as a variety of USB ports.