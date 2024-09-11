MSI's big 34-inch curved OLED monitor is now just $679 at Amazon

The MSI MAG341CQP gaming monitor in on sale at Amazon for one of its lowest prices to date. It's a huge display and even with a discount it's not a budget friendly option. However, if you're looking for something beefy without having to pay full price, take a closer look.
The MAG341CQP spans 34 inches diagonally and features a curved OLED panel. It usually goes for around $899, but right now it's discounted to just $679. That's one of the lowest prices ever seen for it, according to CamelCamelCamel.
The display is also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified, which ensures things like a high pixel density, high refresh rate, as well as low framerate compensation (LFC) support. This particular panel features a 3440x1440 resolution and a 175 Hz refresh rate. You can also check out our list of best gaming monitors to see what's currently leading the market.
MSI 34-inch curved OLED monitor: now $679 at Amazon (was $899)
This 34-inch gaming monitor has UWQHD resolution and a QD-OLED panel. It can reach a refresh rate of 175 Hz and has an impressively low response time of just .03ms. You also get a varied selection of ports including two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort input, as well as a variety of USB ports.
The MSI MAG341CQP quantum dot OLED panel has an 1800R curvature on the ultrawide display. Refresh rates up to 175 Hz are supported, with the right graphics card pushing the pixels of course — you'll need something with HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 1.4a or higher to drive the maximum refresh rate and resolution, along with DSC (Display Stream Compression).
The fast OLED has a response time rated as low as 0.03 ms. It also supports DisplayHDR True Black 400 and has quite a few ports for video input. You can take advantage of two HDMI 2.1 inputs and one DisplayPort 1.4a port. It also works as a USB hub, with two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-B port and a Type C power with 15W charging. A 3.5mm audio jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals.
The monitor comes with a 3-year manufacturer's warranty from MSI as well as Amazon's 30-day return policy. Visit the MSI MAG341CQP 34-inch curved gaming monitor product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.