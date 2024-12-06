Samsung's 4K Odyssey G70B gaming monitor plummets to $299 — all-time low is a whopping $300 savings

Today's deal highlights an awesome price on a new Ultra High-Definition (UHD) monitor that's basically half-price. Although primarily QHD (1440p) monitors are the sweet spot for gaming thanks to their mix of resolution to price ratio, if 4K monitors continue to drop in price like this deal, and still offer high frame rates and connectivity to match, then there could easily be a new sweet spot position opening up for 4K screens.

You can find today's deal at Walmart. The Samsung Odyssey G70B 28-inch 4K gaming monitor is only $299, the lowest price I've seen for this monitor and one of the lowest prices I've seen for a 4K gaming monitor with these specifications. It has a recommended MSRP of $599, so you're saving $300 off that recommended MSRP price.

This gaming monitor features a 4K IPS panel spanning 28 inches diagonally. It has a UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with a max refresh rate of 144Hz, while the gray-to-gray response time is as low as 1 ms. The peak brightness of 300 nits isn't quite so impressive though, so do take that into consideration when looking at the specs.

Samsung Odyssey G70B 4K Gaming Monitor: now $299 at Walmart (was $599)

The screen has a high pixel density due to its size and high resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.





The Samsung Odyssey G70B is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified which is great for combating screen tearing and performance drops from mismatched framerates. With its dense ppi (pixels per inch) images will look extremely sharp. Features like HDR and SDR are also included.

Video input options include 2 x HDMI ports and 1 x Display Port. There is also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, 2 x USB ports for external peripherals, and built-in speakers should you need them.