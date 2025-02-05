Step up your monitor game with the Alienware AW2724DM for just $199

Today's deal features a superb value gaming monitor from Dell that features many specifications that are common on more expensive gaming monitors. So, if you're looking for a new monitor, a second screen, or a main monitor for a low-cost budget gaming setup, this is a great place to start.

You can find this deal over at Dell, where the Alienware AW2724DM is just $199, saving over $180 from its original MSRP. I've seen this monitor on sale on Amazon for $230 before, and currently, you can also find it on sale for $199.

The Alienware AW2724DM is a flat-panel fast-IPS gaming monitor with 27 inches of real estate for your games. Some of the fantastic features of this screen include a fluid 165Hz refresh rate (up to 180Hz when overclocked), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and a 1ms gray-to-gray extreme response time. The picture has a QHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution for sharp images, and with most modern GPUs, you can achieve respectable frame rates on this gaming monitor.

Alienware AW2724DM Gaming Monitor: now $199 at Dell (was $379)

This 27-inch gaming monitor from Dell features a flat-screen fast-IPS panel with a very fluid 165Hz refresh rate and 1 ms gray-to-gray response time. The screen is detailed with a QHD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and a bright 600nit screen luminance.



Avoid screen tearing and visual anomalies with VESA adaptive-sync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, plus compatibility with Nvidia G-Sync tech. The screen has a superb 600-nit brightness and great color accuracy with a DCI-P3 0f 95% and is factory calibrated with an accuracy of Delta E less than two.

Don't forget to look at our Dell coupon codes for January 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Dell.