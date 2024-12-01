The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED, our best ultrawide gaming monitor, is now only $649 for Cyber Monday

Our favorite ultrawide gaming monitor, the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming display, has been marked down to its lowest price to date. It debuted with a price of $899 but right now it's available for just $649 as part of an early Cyber Monday promotion. As far as gaming monitors go, this one has plenty of beefy specs to delight the pickiest of gamers.

In fact, when we reviewed the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor , we rated it at 5/5 stars. We were hard-pressed to find any issues with the display, listing the only con as having no flaws at all. It offers an incredibly slick performance and comes with an AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $649 at Amazon (was $899)

This gaming monitor spans 34 inches across and has a resolution of 3440 x 1440px. The refresh rate caps out at 165Hz alongside a short response time of just .5ms. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified and offers both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.

The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor features a 34-inch quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel with a curvature of 1800R. The resolution is incredibly dense, measuring in at 3440 x 1440px. The refresh rate can get as high as 165Hz while the response time can get as low as .5ms.

(Image credit: Future)

The monitor's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification is well-earned thanks to high-powered specs like its ability to cover 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut which pairs well with a maximum brightness of 250 Nits. There are two video input options including two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port. A USB hub provides 5 USB Type-A ports and a 3.5mm jack is offered for connecting external audio devices. The monitor is backed up by a 3-year warranty from Dell as well as Amazon's 30-day return policy.

Check out this great offer while it's still in stock by heading over to the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor product page at Amazon.