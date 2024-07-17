This 360 Hz, OLED Alienware monitor got a perfect score and an all-time low price

If you want eye-popping color and smooth gaming at very high frame rates, you can't beat Alienware's AW2725DF. This 27-inch flat monitor features a vibrant OLED panel that runs at 2560 x 1440 resolution and at up to 360 Hz.

When we reviewed the AW2725DF, we gave it a perfect, 5-star rating thanks to its sharp images, extremely wide color gamut coverage and very quick response time. Like other Dell and Alienware monitors, the build quality is also fantastic. Now, you can get the AW2725DF for just $749, an all-time low at either Dell or Amazon.

Alienware AW2725DF 27-inch OLED, 360 Hz Monitor: now $749 at Dell (was $899)

Our favorite OLED gaming monitor, the AW2725 has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 360 Hz refresh rate and a QD-OLED panel. It also fills 110.10 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Also Available: Amazon for $749

In our tests, the Alienware AW2725DF was able to reproduce a stunning 110 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. That's just a ridiculous amount of color.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It also had an infinite amount of contrast, which really makes colors pop. Its response time of 4 ms is incredibly low.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall, this is a fantastic buy. However, if the $749 price is too much or you want a wider screen, consider some of the other great Prime Day monitor deals we have listed.