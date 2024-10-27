This AOC Agon Pro Tournament Mini LED gaming monitor is now only $419 at Amazon

If you've got a powerful gaming rig, you've got to pair it with a capable gaming display to get the most out of your investment. High-performance gaming monitors can cost a pretty penny, but today, we've got a deal on the AOC Agon Pro Tournament AG274QZM gaming monitor that's too exciting to pass up. This gaming monitor has been going for around $550 lately, but it is now discounted to just $419. Moreover, it is purportedly 60% off its MSRP.

It's safe to say this isn't your grandma's gaming monitor. It's got plenty of juicy specs, including a QHD resolution and Mini LED-backlit IPS panel. That said, if you want to see how it compares to other displays on the market, you should check out our list of the best gaming monitors for 2024.

AOC Agon Pro Tournament Gaming Monitor: now $419 at Amazon (was $550)

The AOC Agon Pro Tournament AG274QZM monitor has a dense QHD resolution. It's DisplayHDR 1000 certified and has a plethora of ports to take advantage of, including 6 USB ports, a DisplayPort input, and two HDMI ports.

The AOC Agon Pro Tournament AG274QZM gaming monitor features a 27-inch IPS Panel with a QHD resolution that packs in 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. It is Mini LED backlit, featuring 576 local dimming zones, and can reach a maximum brightness of 750 nits. A contrast ratio of 1000:1 is typical for an IPS panel, but the Mini LED local dimming tech here should boost this visual quality considerably.

AOC's monitor is DisplayHDR 1000 VESA certified, pushing up to 1,000 nits in this mode. It covers 97% of both the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts. The refresh rate can get as high as 240 Hz, with G-Sync variable refresh rate support, while the response time can get as low as 1 ms.

AOC has integrated a hub in the AG274QZM, featuring six USB Ports total, including four downstream USB Type-A ports, one Type-B port, and one USB Type-C. It has two integrated 5W speakers and a 3.5mm jack for connecting external audio peripherals. For video input, it has one DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The purchase is supported by Amazon's 30-day return policy and a 3-year manufacturer's warranty from AOC.

