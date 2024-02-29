HP Omen 27QS 240Hz 27-inch IPS monitor falls to $299 at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can find the HP Omen 27QS monitor for one of its lowest prices to date. This 27-inch gaming monitor usually goes for around $429 but today it's been discounted to just $299. As of writing, Best Buy has not specified an expiration date for the offer.
We reviewed the HP Omen 27QS and liked it, rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It has good audio quality when using the built in speakers and shows bright images.
HP Omen 27QS: now $299 at Best Buy (was $429)
This 27-inch gaming monitor is more than capable of handling your modern gaming needs. It has a dense, QHD resolution and high refresh rate that caps out at 240Hz. There are built-in speakers for audio output, as well.
The HP Omen 27QS spans 27 inches across and features a dense QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. It has a response time that can get as low as 1 ms and a refresh rate that can get as high as 240 Hz.
It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified backed up with a maximum possible brightness of 400 nits. There are two HDMI ports for input as well as one DisplayPort input. A USB port is included for connecting external peripherals, as well.
Visit the HP Omen 27QS product page at Best Buy for more details and purchase options.
