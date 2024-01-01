Lenovo 27-Inch 144Hz IPS Monitor Drops Down to $129 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, you can find the Lenovo G27-20 gaming monitor is available at Newegg for one of its lowest prices to date. It usually retails for around $279 but right now it’s marked down to just $129. This sale is scheduled to expire by January 1st.

This monitor is AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium certified which puts it in a higher class spec-wise. Users can expect a dense resolution, high refresh rate as well as support for things like low latency and low framerate compensation (LFC).

Lenovo G27-20: now $129 at Newegg (was $279)

The Lenovo G27-20 is currently available at Newegg for one of its lowest prices ever. It spans 27 inches across and features an FHD IPS panel. It has both HDMI and DisplayPort input options and is backed up by Newegg’s 30-day return policy.

The Lenovo G27-20 is designed with a 27-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px. It covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 400 nits. The response time can get as low as 1ms and the refresh rate can reach as high as 144Hz.

There are multiple input options to choose from including an HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. A 3.5mm audio jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals. The purchase is supported by Newegg’s 30-day return policy as well as a manufacturer’s warranty from Lenovo.

Head over to the Lenovo G27-20 product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.