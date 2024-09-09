MSI's new 1500R ultrawide Modern MD342CQP series features 120 Hz VA 1440p panel, 98W USB Type-C PD

MSI has introduced its Modern MD342CQP series 21:9 ultrawide 1500R VA panel monitors in a choice of black or white livery. These devices support 3,400 x 1,440 pixels, refreshing at up to 120 Hz, across their 34-inch diagonals. Early listings indicate a price level of around $350. MSI likely introduced this monitor to appeal to those who want a single ultrawide monitor without breaking the bank.

The MD342CQP is in black, and there's a W suffix model which is an all-white design with no difference in technical specifications. MSI's Modern MD342CQP's press release does not mention the MSRP and it's not listed on Amazon at the time of writing. But two stores have listed this monitor for sale. An Ohio-based retailer ProVantage which is selling this for US$ 346.86 and PC-Canada has listed CA$ 376.99 though there's no stock available at the time of writing. For this price, the standout feature is the KVM switch, and the USB Type-C interface with 98W power delivery.

While MSI lists up to 120 Hz refresh rate, it depends on the video output that's being used. It is only the DisplayPort and Type-C that provide a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, with both its HDMI 2.0b ports providing only up to 100 Hz. The monitor in reality is 8-bit+ FRC. Many gamers would rather purchase a 240 Hz 1440p 16:9 monitor - and there's plenty to choose from. Meanwhile, office and home users may not be interested in a curved ultrawide panel. We must say that a maximum brightness of 300 nits is on the low side, too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification Modern MD342CQP / MD342CQPW Panel Size 34” Panel Resolution 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Response Time 1 ms (MPRT) / 4 ms (GTG) Panel Type VA Brightness (nits) 300 cd/m2 Viewing Angle 178°(H) / 178°(V) Aspect Ratio 21:9 Contrast Ratio 3500:1 Surface Treatment Anti-glare Display Colors 1.07B Color Bits 10 bits (8 bits + FRC) Color Gamut Adobe RGB 92% / DCI-P3 95% / sRGB 119% (CIE 1976) VIDEO PORTS 2x HDMI 2.0b (UWQHD@100Hz) Row 14 - Cell 0 1x DisplayPort (1.4a) Row 15 - Cell 0 1x Type-C DP Alt w/ 98W PD Audio Ports 1x Headphone-out USB Ports 1x USB 5Gbps Type-B Row 18 - Cell 0 2x USB 5Gbps Type-A Speakers 2x 3W Kensington Lock Yes Power Type External Adaptor (19V 9.47A) Power Input 100~240V, 50/60Hz Adjustment Tilt: -5° ~ 20° Row 24 - Cell 0 Swivel: -30° ~ 30° Row 25 - Cell 0 Height: 0~110 mm Row 26 - Cell 0 Pivot: -5° ~ 5° Vesa Mounting 75 x 75 mm Dimension (Wx Dx H) 808.6 x 250.6 x 424.1 mm (31.83 x 9.87 x 16.70 inch) Net Weight 8.05 kg (17.81 lbs)

(Image credit: MSI)

Since this monitor sports a 1500R curved VA panel with anti-glare with Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes, this could make it a good choice for monitoring multiple security cameras. Other positives include the provision of a stand with adjustment angles with tilt, swivel, and height, and some eye strain reduction features like anti-flicker and Less Blue Light. The base of the stand seems to have a groove but MSI hasn't mentioned if it's good enough to support a smartphone for a small-size tablet.

Many looking for an ultrawide VA panel in this price range probably wouldn't mind a refresh rate reduction via HDMI depending on regional options they have, but it is far from the latest innovation claimed in its press release. Such ultrawide monitors would appeal to different users and applications, but that's the segment respective manufacturers need to identify and cater to.

In the meantime, monitor manufacturers should add PPI and warranty period in their specifications as a norm. The rest would depend on its actual performance, and given that there are monitors like the Gigabyte GS34WQC and Xiaomi G34WQi with 180 Hz refresh rate, one would like to know if there's any major benefit apart from the lack of KVM, USB outputs (especially Type-C with higher power delivery) and built-in speakers.