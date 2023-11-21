MSI's Superb Quantum Dot Optix MAG274QRF-QD QHD Gaming Monitor Is Down to an All-Time Low of Just $329 Ahead of Black Friday

Quad high-definition (QHD) gaming monitors are at the sweet spot for picture fidelity and resolution for most gaming PC setups, being able to offer a clear and blur-free experience along with a respectable frame rate without over-taxing the GPU. Unless you're packing an RTX 4090, you're going to struggle to run games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K on ultra settings without sacrificing your FPS and heating your room up as your GPU melts.

One of our Editor's Choice award-winning monitor reviews - the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD showed off its impressive color gamut, low input lag, amazing out-of-the-box accuracy, and solid contrast. If you're looking for a gaming monitor that's going to provide a great experience without breaking the bank, then the $329 MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD on sale from Amazon at its lowest-ever price makes this an enticing offer.

Using Quantum Dot technology to backlight the fast IPS panel on the Optix MAG274QRF-QD, this monitor can provide a stunning color gamut well above the DCI-P3 spec, but this comes at the cost of not being able to provide an sRGB mode and all content using this display will be displayed in this higher color mode.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD: now $329 at Amazon (was $449)

This 27-inch QHD gaming monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate, impressive viewing angles, and a flexible ergonomic stand for an optimal gaming experience. With Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and a standout IPS screen with Quantum Dot technology.

Of course, the native 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution are the big benefits of this display, alongside a 1ms GTG response time and Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync, you will find HDR for impressive luminosity, flicker-free tech for reducing eye fatigue and a stylish bezel-free design with RGB for that gamified battle station setup.

For connectivity, you have the standard HDMI and DisplayPort ports, plus the added bonus of a USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone audio output. A stand is included with this monitor and features swivel, tilt, and height adjustment, but, if you prefer a monitor arm or wall mount, then the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD has VESA-compatible mounting points.