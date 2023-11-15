Our Favorite Curved, 34-inch Alienware Monitor is Down to $799

Over at Best Buy, you can find the Alienware AW3423DWF monitor 34-inch gaming monitor for its best price yet. It has been going for around $999 lately but right now is available for just $799. As of writing, Best Buy has not clarified an expiration for the offer.

We reviewed the Alienware AW3423DWF in 2022 and rated it 5 out of 5. If you’re looking for a quality gaming display, you should definitely take a closer look at the AW3423DWF: this monitor has a remarkable color gamut, looks fantastic, and performs great with extremely smooth motion processing.

Alienware AW3423DWF Monitor: now $799 at Best Buy (was $999)

The Alienware AW3423DWF is designed to use a 34-inch quantum dot OLED screen with a curvature of 1800R. It has two DisplayPort inputs and one HDMI port to choose from for video input. The monitor is backed up by a 3-year warranty from Dell.

This gaming monitor isn’t casual by any means. It features a 34-inch curved quantum dot OLED panel with a resolution of 3440 x 1440px and a curvature graded at 1800R. The refresh rate can get up to 165Hz while the response time can get as low as .1ms. It covers 149% of the sRGB color gamut and has a typical brightness of 250 nits with a peak of 1000 nits.

You’ve got a couple of options to choose from when it comes to video input on the Alienware AW3423DWF. There are two DisplayPort inputs and one HDMI port available. A 3.5mm jack is included for external audio devices. The monitor is supported by a 3-year warranty from Dell and an extended holiday return policy from Best Buy that ends after January 13, 2024.