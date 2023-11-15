Our Favorite Curved, 34-inch Alienware Monitor is Down to $799

Over at Best Buy, you can find the Alienware AW3423DWF monitor 34-inch gaming monitor for its best price yet. It has been going for around $999 lately but right now is available for just $799. As of writing, Best Buy has not clarified an expiration for the offer.
We reviewed the Alienware AW3423DWF in 2022 and rated it 5 out of 5. If you’re looking for a quality gaming display, you should definitely take a closer look at the AW3423DWF: this monitor has a remarkable color gamut, looks fantastic, and performs great with extremely smooth motion processing.
Alienware AW3423DWF Monitor: now $799 at Best Buy (was $999)
The Alienware AW3423DWF is designed to use a 34-inch quantum dot OLED screen with a curvature of 1800R. It has two DisplayPort inputs and one HDMI port to choose from for video input. The monitor is backed up by a 3-year warranty from Dell.
This gaming monitor isn’t casual by any means. It features a 34-inch curved quantum dot OLED panel with a resolution of 3440 x 1440px and a curvature graded at 1800R. The refresh rate can get up to 165Hz while the response time can get as low as .1ms. It covers 149% of the sRGB color gamut and has a typical brightness of 250 nits with a peak of 1000 nits.
You’ve got a couple of options to choose from when it comes to video input on the Alienware AW3423DWF. There are two DisplayPort inputs and one HDMI port available. A 3.5mm jack is included for external audio devices. The monitor is supported by a 3-year warranty from Dell and an extended holiday return policy from Best Buy that ends after January 13, 2024.
Go to the Alienware AW3423DWF monitor product page at Best Buy for purchase options and more information.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Ash Hill is a Freelance News and Features Writer at Tom's Hardware US. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting.