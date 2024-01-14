Philips 27-inch 4K IPS monitor drops to $229 at Amazon — All-time low price

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Philips 278E1A 27-inch 4K IPS monitor for one of its lowest prices to date. It’s been going for around $269 for the last couple of years but today it’s marked down to just $229.

We had the opportunity to review the Philips 278E1A in the past and found it to be a fairly good monitor overall, rating it 4 out of 5 stars. We recognized it for its superior brightness although there can be a drop in quality with the brightness cranked up.

Philips 278E1A 27-Inch 4K Frameless Monitor: now $229 at Amazon (was $269)

This monitor spans 27 inches across and uses a 4K IPS panel. It has one DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports for video input. It’s supported by a 4-year manufacturer’s warranty from Philips.

The Philips 278E1A features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K resolution that measures up to 3840 x 2160px. It has a response time of 4ms and can reach a refresh rate of 60Hz. This monitor also comes with a monitor stand that has a groove dedicated for cable management.

It covers 91% of the NTSC color gamut and is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 350 Nits. There is one DisplayPort input and two HDMI ports for video input. The Philips 278E1A has two integrated 3W speakers for audio output as well as 3.5mm jack for external audio peripherals.

