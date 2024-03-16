Samsung Odyssey G32A 32-inch FHD 165 Hz gaming monitor costs just $179 at Amazon

Today, at Amazon, you can find the Samsung Odyssey G32A 32-inch gaming monitor for one of its lowest prices to date. This gaming display usually costs around $279, but today, it's marked down to just $179. As of writing, Amazon has not specified an expiration date for the offer, so it's unclear how long it will be available.

This might not be the highest-spec monitor on the market, but it's got plenty to get excited about, including a high refresh rate alongside an AMD FreeSync Premium certification. If you'd like to see how it stacks up against other monitors in its class, check out our list of the best gaming monitors for 2024 .

Samsung 32 Inch Odyssey G32A Monitor: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09Q7P3QGC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">now $179 at Amazon (was $279)

The Samsung Odyssey G32A is currently marked down to just $179. It has a 32-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution and is AMD FreeSync Premium certified. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this particular monitor since it was released.

This gaming monitor uses a 32-inch VA panel with an FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080px. It can reach a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz when using either HDMI or DisplayPort for input. According to the official specs from Samsung, the response time can get as low as 1 ms.

The screen is illuminated by a maximum possible brightness of 250 Nits. There are two video input options: one DisplayPort version 1.2 port and an HDMI 1.4 input. A 3.5mm audio jack is included for connecting external audio peripherals. The Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is AMD FreeSync Premium certified.