Samsung showcases 500 Hz OLED monitor and foldable gaming handheld at MWC 2025

Samsung's "Seamless Color Studio" highlights how modern OLEDs from TVs to smartphones can maintain perfect, color-calibrated consistency across any screen size — in this case across a 31.5-inch monitor, a 16-inch laptop, and a 6.7-inch smartphone.

Earlier this morning, Samsung Display announced and previewed its participation in Mobile World Congress 2025, where it will be going all-in on showcasing its OLED technology across a wide spread of screen sizes and potential use cases. Among the highlights included a 500 Hz QD-OLED monitor, 240 Hz OLED laptops, a foldable OLED handheld, flexible OLEDs, and the "Seamless Color Studio" - an advancement only made possible by further improvements made to OLEDs at smaller screen sizes.

Looking at the "world's first 27-inch 500 Hz QD-OLED monitor" first, this device promises gamers a superfast refresh, ultra responsive, and color-rich gaming experience. We first heard about this awesome display from Korean sources back in November, last year. Hopefully with this showing at MWC, it is now much closer to retail.

Samsung's "Seamless Color Studio" exhibit, pictured below, uses an OLED smartphone and large monitor on both sides, but highlights how an LCD-based laptop display on the left can't keep consistency with the surrounding displays even when calibrated with the same color accuracy as the OLED laptop display on the right.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

This wouldn't be possible if Samsung hadn't further refined its OLED manufacturing capabilities to allow for truly high-brightness (1,000 nit) OLED panels at handheld (6.7-inch) screen sizes, as highlighted in the second slide.

For those unfamiliar, OLED panels are commonly agreed to offer the best visual quality of any modern panel type, but particularly in comparison to IPS (which suffers from poor contrast despite great color accuracy and viewing angles), TN (which shares great responsiveness with OLED, but cheap and with horrendous color compared to higher-end contemporaries), and VA (a technology which benefits from great contrast, but doesn't look as vibrant as IPS or OLED).

Aside from concerns of burn-in and high prices, OLED has long been considered the ideal panel type for gaming monitors, media consumption, and pro work, so long as you get one correctly calibrated for your needs. It's rather impressive that Samsung has managed to get this degree of OLED parity across its range of devices, and its work on flexible and bezel-less OLEDs also looks quite interesting for the future of the market.

Highlighting these advancements in bezel-less and flexible OLEDs, we've included three key images below. There's a Samsung "Flex Gaming" handheld that's fully bendable, a "Flexible Cabinbag" foldable OLED briefcase with a total screen size of 18.1 inches, and bezel-less "OLED Tiles" creating a single display from the use of ten 6.8-inch OLED tiles attached together.

