Save $200 on one of our favorite OLED gaming monitors — the Alienware AW3423DWF

One of our favorite screens and one of our best gaming monitors, the Dell Alienware AW3423DWF, is on sale for just $799. That's $200 cheaper than its usual retail price. It is a great choice for a primary gaming monitor, especially with its superb color gamut, smooth frame motion, and immersive 1800R curved screen.

With its impressive Quantum Dot OLED screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and almost non-existent 0.1ms response time, this monitor was an easy pick for an Editor's Choice award and scored five stars in our review. With no discernable cons, this is a truly impressive gaming monitor. The AW3423DWF is the second iteration of this monitor, with the previously released AW3423DW being slightly more expensive due to the inclusion of an Nvidia G-SYNC chip.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $799 at Dell (was $999)

The Quantum Dot technology used in the AW3423DWF adds a light-emitting substance printed on a layer of film that can be placed in front of the OLED array and then emit its own colors when the pixels are excited by light energy, which produces an amazing color response and gamut to enhance your viewing experience whilst gaming or viewing media.

When reviewing the Alienware AW3423DWF we pointed out the stunning performance in both SDR and HDR content, with the AW3423DWF performing exceptionally well straight out of the box without any calibration. The Alienware AW3423DWF’s QD-OLED panel delivers a stunning picture that’s on another level from even the very best LCD panels. With super smooth motion and very low input lag, it’s hard to imagine a better gaming monitor.