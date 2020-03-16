AMD's 12-core Ryzen 3900X Hits Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's third-generation Ryzen 3000 chips have been a smash hit. Now, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is seeing one of the best tech deals with its lowest ever price on Amazon. The CPU is currently selling for $80 off for a grand total of $418.89.

This may the best chip for you in the Ryzen 3000 line-up. As noted in our Ryzen 9 3900X review, with 12 CPU cores and 24 threads there's plenty of parallelism on offer. Likewise, the 4.6 GHz boost clock, plus the sheer grunt of AMD's Zen 2 architecture, on which all Ryzen 3000 chips are based, makes for huge single-threaded performance.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: was $499, now $419 @ Amazon

This is surely all the desktop CPU you're going to need for the foreseeable future: 12 AMD Zen 2 cores and 24 threads running at 4.6 GHz. Compatible with AMD's cost-effective AM4 socket, the 3900X is a killer CPU and a sound long-term investment. This is the lowest price we've seen this chip sell for on Amazon. View Deal

There are more powerful Ryzen processors. The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X packs 16 cores and 32 threads but is also well over $700. That goes even more so for AMD's Threadripper chips; they're insanely powerful but also hugely expensive. And that's just for the chips themselves -- motherboards for Threadripper processors cost a pretty penny too.

To put the 3900X in a long-term gaming context, Microsoft recently revealed that the upcoming Xbox Series X console will pack eight AMD Zen 2 cores running at 3.8 GHz. So the 3900X is substantially more powerful than the highest spec version of Microsoft's next-gen console that isn't out until later this year.

Similarly, with support for PCIe 4.0, the 3900X is nicely future-proofed for graphics cards. This retail boxed version of the 3900X also comes with AMD's Wraith Prism RGB cooler to slightly sweeten the deal.

Strictly speaking, we have seen the 3900X cheaper elsewhere. But that was a walk-in only deal at Micro Center. Online, this is currently as good as it gets.