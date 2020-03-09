AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Drops Below $400: 12 Cores, 24 Threads

Just last week AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X dropped to $420, down from its $499 MSRP. Now, it looks like Microcenter has the best tech deal on the chip at just $399. However, this is with in-store pick-ups only, so the catch is that you'll have to live near a Micro Center, which has just 25 locations across the U.S.

If you do though, the fun doesn't end there. Micro Center is also offering an additional $20 off if you purchase the 3900X with "a compatible eligible motherboard."

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: was $499, now $399 @ Micro Center

With 12 cores and 24 threads, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is a beast of a CPU, now coming in at a more reasonable price than ever. If the 3950X is still too expensive for you at $750 for 16 cores, the 3900X offers much higher performance per dollar.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X comes with 12 Zen 2 cores and 24 threads, punching in at a base clock of 3.8 GHz. It'll boost notably higher at up to 4.6 GHz on its best cores. This is a great CPU for gaming with ample headroom, but also has the punch needed for highly threaded workloads, such as video editing, as we determined in our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review.