AMD's 12-Core, 24-Thread Ryzen 9 3900X Drops to $420

It's only been a few months since the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X launched with an MSRP of $499, but despite the chip's popularity, the price has already come down by $80, one of the best tech deals on a CPU right now. It's selling for $420 at Amazon, Walmart and B&H. This is after the chip was almost unobtainable around launch.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X : was $499, now $420 @ Amazon

With 12 cores and 24 threads, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is a beat of a CPU, now coming in at a more reasonable price than ever. If the 3950X is still too expensive for you at $750 for 16 cores, the 3900X offers much higher performance per dollar.

View Deal

In our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review, we praised the performance offered in heavily threaded applications. With 12 CPU cores running at a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a max boost clock of up to 4.6 GHz, the 3900X packs a significant punch that'll come in handy during video editing or other highly threaded workloads. In addition, an improved architecture over its predecessor proved beneficial for gaming.

For more CPU recommendations, see our deal roundups for the Best CPUs for Work, Best Gaming CPUs and Best Cheap CPUs.