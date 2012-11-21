Trending

AOC Releases 23" Borderless IPS Monitor for $199

This display features a 2-mm bezel, giving it a border-free appearance.

AOC said on Tuesday that its 23-inch "borderless" monitor, the i2367fh, is now available for $199 at Amazon.com and B&H Photo. Sporting a 2-mm bezel that gives the monitor a sleek, border-free appearance, the AOC i2367fh would be the ideal gift for movie buffs and PC gamers looking for a theater-quality big-screen experience in a desktop-oriented form factor.

"The i2367fh, part of our AOC 67 series, combines smart technology with style," said AOC North America Marketing Manager Chris Brown. "This monitor provides performance, affordability and design like no other display on the market today."

According to the specs, the new display features an FRC 8-bit panel supporting 16.7 million colors, Advanced High-Performance In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, and mercury-free WLED backlighting for ultra-low power consumption. It also has a default resolution of 1920 x 1080, a 5-ms response time, and a 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

The new 23-inch monitor also sports VGA and HDMI with HDCP digital inputs, two built-in 2-watt speakers, and a detachable, multi-purpose stand. The Windows 7 compatible monitor also allows for optimal productivity with its included Screen + Software, which can split the screen in up to four different viewing panes.

"The monitor’s artistic design also features a metallic hook-shaped stand that allows for two different setup modes of viewing – as a photo frame style without a base or a standard function stand," the company said. "Blu-ray players, game consoles and other devices connect effortlessly through the integrated HDMI port, and the built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio."

As of this article, Amazon is listing the new display as "out of stock", and B&H Photo has it listed as "back-ordered". So far the product isn't listed on AOC's website, so keep checking back.

18 Comments Comment from the forums
  • wolley74 22 November 2012 04:46
    that, is pretty impressive for the price, eyefinity on these anybody?
  • 22 November 2012 04:48
    calling this monitor border-less is an outright lie. Take a look at this picture : http://hwt.dk/Test/22358/AOC-D2357Ph-skaerm
  • sacre 22 November 2012 05:37
    pabloglittercalling this monitor border-less is an outright lie. Take a look at this picture : http://hwt.dk/Test/22358/AOC-D2357Ph-skaerm
    Read the article dude, even says in the article its a "2mm bezel". 2mm is much smaller than that photo so obviously they're not the same model.

    Anywho, nice. But i'm still waiting for that monitor that is bezel free. May be a while, but till then, i'll stick with my 27 inch Samsung with a 3/4 inch bezel.. cause I only do 1 screen.. ..d..dont have much money right now, college sucks it all up pretty damn fast.
  • bigpoppastuke 22 November 2012 05:39
    The bezel is 2mm, but not the screen from the edge as the company would have you believe
    http://cdn0.t17.techbang.com.tw/system/attached_images/2012/10/65462/show/97f8569728fb0b25b0ec018b98890fa3.jpg?1351158426

    Still a great price though!
  • neblogai 22 November 2012 07:11
    If the pic by bigpoppastuke is true- that would be the second company cheating in the same way. LG also has a monitor with "1,6mm' bezel, while in reality the bezel is not so thin at 11mm- IPS237L-BN. And LG posts photoshoped pics of the monitor on it's website, as well as on the box of the monitor itself- you do not see that it has a thick bezel until you unpack and switch the monitor on.
    Reply
  • unksol 22 November 2012 07:23
    It's a scam. Stop down voting people for warning users. Toms should do more than post the press releases

    www.anandtech.com/show/6468/aocs-i2367fh-thin-borderless-and-ips
  • darkavenger123 22 November 2012 10:09
    i have an AOC IPS monitor...backlight bleeding is very noticeable. I won't buy another AOC no thanks. Even my cheap LG TN Panel doesn't suffer from such significant backlight bleeding.
  • unksol 22 November 2012 10:11
    sacreRead the article dude, even says in the article its a "2mm bezel". 2mm is much smaller than that photo so obviously they're not the same model
    read the link dude. Do a google search. It even says it's the same model and AOC is lying by measuring the edge to the glass, and not the edge to the screen
  • deusexcaelo 22 November 2012 10:32
    bigpoppastukeThe bezel is 2mm, but not the screen from the edge as the company would have you believehttp://cdn0.t17.techbang.com.tw/sy 1351158426Still a great price though!
    I'd rather have a large bezel on it, honestly. But for the price it's not actually that bad.

    /alsoisthatjiyoung/
  • cmcghee358 22 November 2012 13:56
    pabloglittercalling this monitor border-less is an outright lie. Take a look at this picture : http://hwt.dk/Test/22358/AOC-D2357Ph-skaerm
    Wrong part number hero.
