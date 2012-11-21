AOC Releases 23" Borderless IPS Monitor for $199

AOC said on Tuesday that its 23-inch "borderless" monitor, the i2367fh, is now available for $199 at Amazon.com and B&H Photo. Sporting a 2-mm bezel that gives the monitor a sleek, border-free appearance, the AOC i2367fh would be the ideal gift for movie buffs and PC gamers looking for a theater-quality big-screen experience in a desktop-oriented form factor.

"The i2367fh, part of our AOC 67 series, combines smart technology with style," said AOC North America Marketing Manager Chris Brown. "This monitor provides performance, affordability and design like no other display on the market today."

According to the specs, the new display features an FRC 8-bit panel supporting 16.7 million colors, Advanced High-Performance In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, and mercury-free WLED backlighting for ultra-low power consumption. It also has a default resolution of 1920 x 1080, a 5-ms response time, and a 50,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

The new 23-inch monitor also sports VGA and HDMI with HDCP digital inputs, two built-in 2-watt speakers, and a detachable, multi-purpose stand. The Windows 7 compatible monitor also allows for optimal productivity with its included Screen + Software, which can split the screen in up to four different viewing panes.

"The monitor’s artistic design also features a metallic hook-shaped stand that allows for two different setup modes of viewing – as a photo frame style without a base or a standard function stand," the company said. "Blu-ray players, game consoles and other devices connect effortlessly through the integrated HDMI port, and the built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio."

As of this article, Amazon is listing the new display as "out of stock", and B&H Photo has it listed as "back-ordered". So far the product isn't listed on AOC's website, so keep checking back.