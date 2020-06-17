Acer's IPS Monitor With FreeSync Is Only $100

Here’s a deal for anyone who still needs a monitor for working from home or anyone seeking a second display. Acer’s 23.8-inch KA242Y monitor is on sale at Best Buy for $99.99. That’s $60 off its usual $159.99 asking price.



For under $100, these specs are pretty impressive. With a 23.8-inch IPS display, the KA242Y promises strong viewing angles, which is extra handy if you want to use this as a second monitor. It's not the best gaming monitor on the market, but with 1080p resolution at a 75 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync, casual gaming is doable.

Acer KA242Y monitor: was $159.99, now $99.99 on Best Buy

The Acer KA242Y monitor is a 23-8 inch IPS display with FHD resolution, a 75 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also has FreeSync and connects via either HDMI or VGA.View Deal

It's rare to find a monitor that's fit for productivity and some gaming for under $100, especially one with an IPS panel.