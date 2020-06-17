Acer's IPS Monitor With FreeSync Is Only $100

Here’s a deal for anyone who still needs a monitor for working from home or anyone seeking a second display. Acer’s 23.8-inch KA242Y monitor is on sale at Best Buy for $99.99. That’s $60 off its usual $159.99 asking price.
For under $100, these specs are pretty impressive. With a 23.8-inch IPS display, the KA242Y promises strong viewing angles, which is extra handy if you want to use this as a second monitor. It's not the best gaming monitor on the market, but with 1080p resolution at a 75 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync, casual gaming is doable.
Acer KA242Y monitor: was $159.99, now $99.99 on Best Buy
It's rare to find a monitor that's fit for productivity and some gaming for under $100, especially one with an IPS panel.
And if you need to deck out your budget build even more, Best Buy is also offering an optional bundle deal for this monitor to throw in the Logitech MK540 wireless mouse and keyboard set for an additional $29.99, which is half off its typical price and $15 off its current price.