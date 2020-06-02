Asus ROG Zephyrus Gaming Laptop With RTX 2080 Max-Q, 144 Hz Gets $400 Cheaper

The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531, an ultra-light laptop that packs an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card into a 0.6-inch shell is now on sale for $1,999.99 on Newegg and Amazon. The laptop has sold for as much as $2,400 this year.

The Zephyrus S GX531 comes from the same line as the ROG Zephyrus G14, one of our best gaming laptops of 2020. For this deal, you're getting an older CPU, but the GPU is still in step with the competition.



The Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 is a 0.6-inch thin gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch screen boasting a 144 Hz refresh rate. Powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max Q, it comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, along with a 4-zone RGB keyboard.

The Zephyrus S GX531 also has a 15.6-inch IPS display with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. You also get a solid 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD. Bonus: the laptop even features a 4-zone RGB keyboard, just in case you weren't sure that this is a gaming laptop.