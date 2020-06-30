LG Ultrawide Monitor Deal Packs IPS and HDR for $300

(Image credit: LG)

If you’re on the hunt for an ultrawide monitor but don't have an ultrawide budget, this deal is for you. The LG 34WL500-B, a 34-inch IPS display with 2560 x 1080 resolution is currently selling for $50 off its usual $349.99 asking price. For $299.99 , the monitor comes with a reasonable selection of extra features too.



The LG 34WL500-B has a 75 Hz refresh rate and is ready to run your favorite HDR titles. It’s also AMD FreeSync , comes with two HDMI ports and has a 5ms response time. You can also connect it to a 100mm x 100 mm VESA mount.

LG 34WL500-B: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy

It’s not easy to find an IPS ultrawide with HDR in the $300 price range, and while a 75 Hz refresh rate doesn’t match up to the best gaming monitors, it’s still higher than the 60 Hz standard.

The LG 34WL500-B does ditch built-in speakers, but if you need more screen space in your home office, this ultrawide lets you do just that with one display.