ViewSonic XG2760 165Hz Monitor Drops to New Low $384

Today is Amazon Prime Day , and there are hundreds of tech-related goodies on sale over the next 48 hours. This gaming monitor by ViewSonic is one of many Amazon Prime Monitor deals we're highlighting today as the sales continue to roll in.

The ViewSonic XG2760 27" gaming monitor is usually priced around $559 but is available today for just $384.

This monitor features a QHD Wide resolution across 27". The refresh rate can get as high as 165Hz.

This screen supports Gsync technology, aimed to reduce screen tearing while gaming. It has multiple display input options including both HDMI and DisplayPort. You can also take advantage of a USB 3.0 port.