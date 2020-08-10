Acer's 32-Inch Curved 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Hits $280

Acer’s known for its budget monitors, which makes them a great way to access premium features, like curves and fast refresh rates. That’s where the Acer Nitro XZ322Q Pbmiiphx comes in. The 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor is now on sale for $280.



The Acer Nitro XZ322Q Pbmiiphx is a 1080p resolution that looks to compete with the best gaming monitors with a speedy 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also an HDR monitor that promises to hit a minimum max brightness of 400 nits. You also get both HDMI and DisplayPort connections, plus built-in speakers and a tilt and swivel-friendly stand.

Acer Nitro XZ322Q Pbmiiphx: was $349.99, now $279.99 at Newegg

The Acer Nitro XZ322Q Pbmiiphx is a 31.5-inch HDR curved display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also has built-in speakers and supports both HDMI and DisplayPort connectionsView Deal

This deal will give you features that are usually reserved for pricier displays If you’re like me, and 1080p is still plenty for your eyes and your wallet, give this cheap display a look.