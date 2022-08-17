Alienware's Latest Gaming Monitor Hits 360Hz, Rocks Retractable Headset Hanger

Alienware has introduced two new gaming monitors geared toward the eSports community, with some nifty features that could prime them for an appearance on our best gaming monitors list. The Alienware AW2523HF debuts with a 25-inch panel, while the AW2723DF is slightly larger at 27 inches.

The smaller of the two monitors is the AW2523HF, which has a 0.5ms Full HD IPS panel that runs at up to 360 Hz (without overclocking) over DisplayPort 1.4. Dell has infused the AW2523HF with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and HDR10 support. The monitor also covers 99 percent of the sRGB gamut.

Alienware AW2723DF (Image credit: Dell)

The monitor doesn’t draw too much attention to itself with its stark, black design. The only superfluous touch is the number 25 emblazoned on the back of the monitor, which denotes its screen size. One handy feature is a headset hanger, which extends from the top-left side of the monitor. When not in use, it retracts back into the monitor housing.

The larger monitor is the 27-inch AW2723DF, which uses a Nano IPS panel from LG. It sports a Quad HD resolution with a native refresh rate of 240 Hz — however, it can be overclocked to 280 Hz for gaming junkies. To keep your frames synced, the AW2723DF supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible. The monitor is DisplayHDR 600 certified and covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. The AW2723DF trades in the black motif for white and has the number 27 in yellow on the back. It has the same retractable headset hanger as its smaller sibling.

Alienware AW2723DF (Image credit: Dell)

Both monitors have a smattering of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports, although HDMI 2.1 is not part of the equation. You’ll also find a USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream and four USB-A ports downstream. While both feature line out and headphone jacks, USB-C isn’t included for those with newer accessories.

According to Dell, the Alienware AW2523HF will launch on September 7th for $449.99. The larger Alienware AW2723DF won't arrive until October 6th, and will have a price tag of $649.99.