Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop Drops to $1,322

Dell’s Alienware m15 Gaming laptop is currently on sale for $1,322.99 on Target, offering customers an opportunity to snag this 9th Gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti powered machine for $377 off its usual $1,699.99 price point. That’s a 22% discount.

The Alienware m15 also sports a 15.6 inch 144Hz screen, and like most laptops in its range, a 512GB SSD and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Starting at 4.75 pounds according to Dell’s website, its 0.8 inch thickness helps ensure portability despite its weight class.

The Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop combines a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz display with the laptop brand's signature style and an RGB keyboard to offer up a versatile laptop that's powerful enough for both competitive and single-player games.

Our review for the OLED version of this laptop concluded that “No matter what configuration of the Alienware m15 you get, you’re buying a very premium laptop with a price to match.” Thankfully, this deal allows Alienware loyalists to join in on that premium feel while no longer having to worry about quite so exorbitant a price tag.

Alienware is known for some of the market’s best gaming laptops, and that reputation normally allows the company to get away with higher prices. If you’re willing to accept a last gen CPU to get in on the Alienware bandwagon, this deal presents a great opportunity to do so on a budget.