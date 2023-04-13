AMD Radeon RX 6800 Drops to $469 as RTX 4070 Arrives

AMD is firing back at Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 launch today, with some serious discounts on its mid-range and top-end RX 6000 series graphics cards. RX 6000 series GPUs, which compete favorably with the RTX 4070 in terms of performance have been discounted up to $110 below MSRP.

These new price discounts come hot off the heels after AMD's attack on Nvidia's stingy VRAM, which was released shortly before RTX 4070 reviews went live yesterday. Now, AMD has added additional discounts on top of its RX 6800 series graphics cards to compete with the RTX 4070.

AMD's discounts represent some serious competition for Nvidia's RTX 4070. Both the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT have seen $30 to $50 discounts with various AIB partner cards, to the point where the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are now selling for $110 below MSRP. This means the RX 6800 XT can now be had for just $539 (opens in new tab), and the RX 6800 for $469 (opens in new tab).

As the cherry on top, AMD is also still selling its previous-generation flagship RX 6950XT for just $9 (opens in new tab) over the 4070's MSRP, with superior rasterized gaming performance.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheapest RX 6800 series and RX 6950XT GPUs - April 13th 2023 Graphics Cards Discounted Price Seller Gigabyte RX 6800 Gaming $469.99 Newegg ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D $539.99 Newegg ASRock RX 6950 XT Phantom Gaming $609.99 Newegg

AMD's price cuts are strategically applied to the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT exclusively. Both GPUs sit right next to the RTX 4070 in terms of performance, offering very similar frame rates at 1440P when ray tracing is not being used based on our review of the 4070. The RX 6800 XT in particular, sits closest to the RTX 4070 offering nearly identical frame rates. The RX 6800 is a bit slower, but not by that much, a hefty overclock could bring its performance in line with a 4070.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In terms of value, the RX 6800 XT at $539 will offer you RTX 4070 performance at 90% of the price. The RX 6800 will offer you 90% of the RTX 4070's performance but at 72.2% of the price - or a 28% discount.

At these price points, AMD's previous-generation RX 6800 series cards may be an excellent alternative to the RTX 4070 for gamers who don't care about having bleeding-edge hardware.