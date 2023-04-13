Early GeForce RTX 4070 Availability Appears Strong Unless You Want a Founders Edition

While the NDA for the new GeForce RTX 4070 lifted yesterday morning, today is the big day for anxious gamers itching to get their hands on Nvidia’s latest mainstream gaming card. Sales kicked off at 9 am ET via retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, and Micro Center (you can find the listings here). Interestingly, we’re already noticing a few trends for the card, which is one of the best graphics cards for 1440p gaming.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition, like all Nvidia FE cards, is available – or, more accurately, unavailable -- exclusively from Best Buy. Redditors reported that as soon as 9:01 am, the GeForce RTX 4070 FE was showing as Coming Soon on Best Buy’s U.S. website. As of 9:02 am, visitors to Best Buy’s Canadian website were greeted with backorder notifications.

(Image credit: Future)

At around 10 am, Best Buy’s website showed a little more life, and an Add to Card button appeared for the GeForce RTX 4070 FE. I even got on the waitlist to purchase the card and punched in the code sent to my phone for verification purposes. Unfortunately, I was then told that there are no stores within 250 miles of my location (Raleigh-Durham, NC area), even though there are probably a couple of dozen stores in that radius.

(Image credit: Future)

Scrolling through Best Buy’s complete list of RTX 4070 cards (opens in new tab), none are showing as available to order; they either appear as Coming Soon or Sold out. Another slight glimmer of hope shined through for the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 12GB Ventus 3X 12GB (opens in new tab), as it showed a yellow “Add to Cart” button. However, clicking the button gave the dreaded “Sold Out” message. So as of now, you consider Best Buy no man’s land.

(Image credit: Future)

Things are looking much better over at Newegg. The online retailer has listings for 15 RTX 4070 cards, (opens in new tab) and all of them are currently in stock. For gamers looking for the best bargains, you’ll be glad to know that over half of the cards are priced at Nvidia’s $599 MSRP, including entries from Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and Zotac. We should also note that all the cards at Newegg come with a free copy of the Overwatch 2 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle.

Moving over to Micro Center, availability mainly depends on the supply at your nearest brick-and-mortar location. However, most sites simply say “Limited Availability – Buy In Store,” which isn’t good news for gamers looking to go that route.

So, if you’re looking to purchase a GeForce RTX 4070 card this early in the game at MSRP, it seems as though Newegg is your best bet (opens in new tab).