Where to Buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070: Links and Prices, All Custom Cards

Starting at $599, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 is one of the best graphics cards for 1440p (2560x1440) gaming. While it's not cheap, the GeForce RTX 4070 represents an affordable option for mainstream gamers yearning to upgrade to the latest GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. We've scoured various etailers to amass a full accounting of the retail listing for both the Founder's Edition card and every custom card we could find at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg, all of which you can find listed with links further below.

Nvidia didn't launch a Founders Edition for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. The graphics card was only available in custom designs. The chipmaker had a change of heart with the GeForce RTX 4070. The GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition, exclusive to Best Buy, retails for $599.99 (opens in new tab).

The compact design is the biggest highlight of these new custom RTX 4070 series cards. Many AIB partners now offer dual-slot, dual-fan RTX 4070 graphics cards to increase compatibility with normal-sized computer cases. Unfortunately, the RTX 40 series has lacked this entirely until now, with the RTX 4070 Ti and beyond stuck on colossal triple-slot cooling solutions. That said, enthusiasts will be glad to know that most (if not all) flagship custom designs still offer a beefy triple fan cooling solution for overclocking the RTX 4070 to its limits.

Another noteworthy attribute of the RTX 4070 is that AIB partners now have access to the older 8-pin PCIe power connector (in addition to the new 16-pin power connector) — thanks, in part, to the GPU's low 200W power target. As a result, we're seeing RTX 4070s rocking the 8-pin or 16-pin power connector, depending on the manufacturer's choice, and many are favoring the traditional 8-pin connector for its popularity. Many require just a single 8-pin connector (rather than two) — like what we used to see on older sub-200W Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs.

Nvidia

$599.99 - Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Founders Edition (opens in new tab)

MSI

Asus

Gigabyte

Zotac

PNY

Palit

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 Dual

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 Dual OC

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 JetStream

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 GamingPro

Palit GeForce RTX 4070 GamingPro OC

Colorful

$599.00 - Colorful GeForce RTX 4070 NB EX-V

$819.00 - Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Vulcan OC-V

$709.00 - Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Advanced OC-V

$659.00 - Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ultra W OC V2-V

$829.00 - Colorful IGame GeForce RTX 4070 Neptune OC-V (liquid cooled)