AMD Allegedly Prepping Three Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs

By Anton Shilov
published

3D V-Cache coming to Zen 4 CPUs.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD is expected to formally reveal its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000-series processors equipped with 3D V-Cache at CES 2023, although it is not yet officially confirmed. However, a South Korean media report says the company is preparing to introduce three new Ryzen 7000 X3D processors with 96 MB or 192 MB L3 cache in January. 

The three Ryzen 7000 X3D models will allegedly feature 16, 12, and eight cores, according to Quasarzone, a popular South Korean publication (the report was kindly translated for the world by @harukaze5719). The processors are expected to be unveiled in January, so Intel will likely announce them at CES to attract maximum attention to the new parts and their capabilities. 

The report by Quasarzone is somewhat corroborated by a tweet from @All_The_Watts!, which indicates that there are three CPUs incoming and even mentions some of their specifications. It also clarifies that the parts will have clocks similar to regular models, and the Ryzen 7000 X3D processors will ship in March.

  • Ryzen 9 7950X3D: 16 MB L2, 192 MB L3, 170W
  • Ryzen 9 7900X3D: 12 MB L2, 192 MB L3, 170W
  • Ryzen 7 7800X3D: 8 MB L2. 96 MB L3, 170W

While the information looks plausible, keep in mind that we are dealing with unofficial preliminary data, so take it with a grain of salt. 

3D V-Cache makes the most sense for memory bandwidth and single-thread performance-depending workloads. For client PCs, this generally means gaming. Indeed, even after AMD launched its latest products, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still one of the best CPUs for gaming. Furthermore, the Ryzen 7000 X3D parts are expected to gain even more from 3D V-Cache due to potentially higher bandwidth, further strengthening their performance in the aforementioned workloads and applications. 

Launching three Ryzen 7000X3D models with 3D V-Cache and expanding the lineup of X3D CPUs for client PCs from one (in the case of the Ryzen 5000 family) to three (for the Ryzen 7000 series) is an interesting move by AMD. 

On the one hand, expanding the family of 3D V-Cache-enabled desktop CPUs will strengthen AMD's offerings for gaming and will likely democratize their pricing, which will make it easier for AMD to compete against Intel. But on the other hand, they will overlap with processors without 3D V-Cache and cannibalize some sales of parts with higher core counts.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Freelance News Writer

Anton Shilov is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • atomicWAR
    Rubbing my hands greedily. The 7950X3D would be a great replacement for my 7950X in games...give my 'old' cpu to my wife for a rig and 3d v-cache for me. Happy happy joy joy!
    Reply
  • Eximo
    " The processors are expected to be unveiled in January, so Intel will likely announce them at CES to attract maximum attention to the new parts and their capabilities. "
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    atomicWAR said:
    Rubbing my hands greedily. The 7950X3D would be a great replacement for my 7950X in games...give my 'old' cpu to my wife for a rig and 3d v-cache for me. Happy happy joy joy!
    You'll need to update your sig PC, so! ;)

    Seriously though, surely the 7950x is good enough for anything right now? Will an extra few FPS make a real difference? What other specs for the 7950x build are you running?
    Reply
  • JamesJones44
    I'm a little surprised they are doing a 7950X3D. 7950 gaming wise isn't the best gaming CPU, 7600X3D and 7800X3D seem like they would be better sellers, but we will see.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    JamesJones44 said:
    I'm a little surprised they are doing a 7950X3D. 7950 gaming wise isn't the best gaming CPU, 7600X3D and 7800X3D seem like they would be better sellers, but we will see.
    The 7950x has their highest binned cores though, so to present a high number gain they have to put the 3d cache into the 7950x

    Also it's just a rumor until it's officially announced, so maybe they won't release one.
    Reply
  • salgado18
    Eximo said:
    " The processors are expected to be unveiled in January, so Intel will likely announce them at CES to attract maximum attention to the new parts and their capabilities. "
    I knew it! That's Intel bias, right there officer! :p
    Reply
  • lmcnabney
    AMD is in a bind. Raptor Lake mopped the floor with Zen 4, can take advantage of lower priced motherboards and significantly cheaper DDR4, and was reasonably priced. New 3D skus will need to be priced knowing these factors. If they come out with a premium price like 5950X3D they will continue to lose market share.
    Reply
  • btmedic04
    Eximo said:
    " The processors are expected to be unveiled in January, so Intel will likely announce them at CES to attract maximum attention to the new parts and their capabilities. "
    Proof of Antons bias :ROFLMAO:
    Reply
  • Eximo
    If the 5800X3D can keep up with 13th gen most of the time, a 7800X3D will do just fine as the top gaming CPU. 12 and 16 cores, yeah, probably not the best bargain. But there will still be people who want to game fast and then go do productive work, so there is a market.
    Reply
  • Coffee Fueled Curmudgeon
    Unless the 7600X3D is £350 max it still isn't good value. It's practically 2023, too so we're down to two years of platform support already and prices don't represent value even if they do compete in some areas on performance.

    Even if it wipes the floor with 13th gen, we're just 10 months away from 14th Gen and a new architecture. I want to see some value, else performance is just out of touch with most peoples cost of living reality.
    Reply