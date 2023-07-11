AMD's Excellent Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming CPU Hits New Low of $277

The Micro Center-exclusive Ryzen 5 5600X3D might be the new hotness (on AMD’s old AM4 socket) when it comes to mid-range gaming value. But with two more cores and slightly higher base and boost clocks, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a better performer, one of the best CPUs for gaming, and it just keeps getting cheaper.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D: now $277 at Amazon (was $449)

The last hurrah for AM4, the 5800X3D is one of the best bang-for-buck CPUs for gaming . With 8-cores and 16-threads as well as its massive 96MB of L3 cache, this CPU is a great upgrade if you're already on the AM4 platform or looking to make a cost-effective build using last-gen hardware.

Currently sitting at $277 on Amazon for Prime day, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is $12 cheaper than it’s ever been and a whopping $172 less than its $449 launch price. At that price, it's also only $48 more than Ryzen 5 5600X3D. And since you don’t have to go to a Micro Center to buy one (Amazon comes to you!), that alone could make it worth the extra expense if you don’t live within reasonable driving distance of one of the 25 current Micro Center locations. Plus, you get two more cores for some extra future proofing (and current performance on highly threaded tasks).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our testing shows that the 5800X3D is second only to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D at 1080p gaming, and 9 fps ahead of the 5600X3D. Keep in mind that the 7800X3D is both a much more expensive CPU and on a much more expensive AM5 platform, where the motherboards and the RAM (DDR5) are much more expensive.



So, if you’re looking to build a high-end gaming rig without spending hundreds more on AMD or Intel’s current platforms, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an excellent option at $277 – especially if you can’t just swing by a Micro Center and pick up a cheaper 5600X3D.