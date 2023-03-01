AMD's Ryzen 7000 Bundles Appear on Amazon, Newegg

By Andrew E. Freedman
Will this tempt you to upgrade to AMD's latest?

AMD
Bundles featuring AMD's Ryzen 7000 processors and motherboards using the AM5 socket (X670 and B650 boards) are hitting online stores like Newegg and Amazon. These deals, which typically also feature a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, were announced last week.

The promotion includes much of the Ryzen 7000 roster, including the Ryzen 9 7950X, 7900X, and 7900, Ryzen 7 7700X and 7700, and the Ryzen 5 7600X and 7600, but not the recently released Ryzen 7000X3D processors.

At the moment, Amazon is the easiest place to see some of these deals. If you go to a given processor page, it now also lists a series of bundles that include it (and, in some cases, discounts on the solo chips). For instance, the listing for the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (opens in new tab) includes Jedi Survivor and has options for X670 and B650 boards from Asus, Gigabyte. The chip itself is down to $240.92, very close to its all-time-low on the everything store of $239.99.

Some listings are more complicated. For instance, a Newegg combo of an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and a Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite motherboard (opens in new tab) lists savings of $15, but $10 of that comes from a mail-in-rebate, which isn't nearly as enticing. Newegg is also listing some unexpected bundles, including a Ryzen 7 7700X with a Corsair iCue H115i RGB Elite AIO CPU cooler (opens in new tab) (a $20 savings, Newegg states) and a Ryzen 7 7700X with a 1080p Acer monitor ($10 off) (opens in new tab). It's unclear if those are part of AMD's promotions, which only listed CPUs, motherboards and RAM. A list of Newegg's bundles can be found here. (opens in new tab)

Here are some of the deals we're seeing right now:

  • Giroro
    Save $75 on a $1500 midrange computer?
    "Deep discount".
    Ryzen 7000 and it's mobos are overpriced by more than that 5% discount. That doesn't even cover tax. Do better.
    Reply
  • helper800
    Meanwhile the real deals are at Microcenters. If you have one within 1h it may be worth it:

    7950x + ASUS x670e Pro mobo + 32 gb of Gskill 6000mghz CL36 RAM - $849.99
    7900x + ASUS b650e-f Strix mobo + 32 gb of Gskill 6000mghz CL36 RAM - $599.99
    7950x + 32 gb of Gskill 6000mghz CL36 RAM - $587.99
    7900x + 32 gb of Gskill 6000mghz CL36 RAM - $446.99
    7700x + 32 gb of Gskill 6000mghz CL36 RAM - $337.99

    They also have some killer deals on alderlake combos here.
    Reply