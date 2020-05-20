AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Falls to $410 Amid Intel Comet Lake-S Release

Today, we dropped our Intel Core i9-10900K review, providing a look at how Comet Lake-S performs. At the same time, the older, but still very competitive, AMD Ryzen 9 3900X has gotten a price drop and is now selling for just $410 on Amazon.

When the 12-core, 24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X launched in September, it sold for as much as $590 while supplies ran tight, well over its $499 MSRP. Slowly, that price has dropped over the last year, with pricing sitting at about $435 for the last few months.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: was $499, now $410 @ Amazon

AMD's 12-core 24-thread Ryzen 9 3900X remains an absolute beast of a processor, even in light of Intel's new i9-10900K. With its price now down to $410, you'll want to consider taking the red pill.View Deal

In our AMD Ryzen 9 3900X review, we praised the chip for pushing the limit on what a mainstream desktop chip can do with 12 cores and 24 threads while keeping the price managable.

The Ryzen 9 3900X's 12 cores are built on the 7nm lithographic process and come with a base frequency of 3.8 GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4.6 GHz on the best performing cores. Wired to the cores is 64 MB of L4 cache, and unlike its Intel counterpart, the almost one-year-old 3900X does have PCIe 4.0 -- 24 lanes of them, in fact.

Intel's new Comet Lake-S chips may be all the news right now, but if you want to save some cash, this is a great bargain for AMD's Ryzen 9 3900X.