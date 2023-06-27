AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D Reduced to $529: Real Deals

One of the best CPUs for gaming, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D, is reduced to $529 currently at Amazon. 12 cores, 24 threads, and a large L3 cache make this chip a gaming beast capable of powering through the latest games with ease, pair this with a powerful GPU for a high-end gaming rig.

A functional and good-looking case to make your next PC build in, the Corsair 5000D RGB Airflow is now $184 thanks to a small discount from Amazon. The case includes a tempered glass side panel, RGB fans, and a high-airflow design. The 5000D will keep your components cool and light up your room at the same time.

Go large with this Dell S3422DWG 34-inch curved gaming monitor for $437. The Dell S3422DWG has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a high 144Hz refresh rate on a VA panel.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D: now $529 at Amazon (was $589)

AMD's 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPU specs include 12 cores, 24 threads, 4.4 GHz base clock, 5.6 GHz boost clock, and 140MB of cache combining the 12MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache. This is one of the best CPUs for gaming.

Corsair 5000D RGB Airflow: now $184 at Amazon with coupon (was $219)

A mid-tower case that allows high airflow to its contained components whilst also providing an RGB light show. The 5000D comes with 3x AF120 RGB Elite fans that are controlled by an iCUE Lighting Node Pro fan controller.

Dell Curved 34-inch WQHD: now $424 at Amazon (was $449)

Users looking for a large curved display should appreciate this offer on the Dell S3422DWG. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a refresh rate that caps out at 144 Hz. There are multiple video input options including two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort input. This monitor has great contrast and response times thanks to its VA panel, but it's not so great for wider viewing angles.

NZXT H7 Flow: now $94 at Amazon (was $129)

The H7 Flow from NZXT features cut-out mesh panels at the front and top of the case for improved airflow. With a tempered glass side panel for viewing your favorite PC hardware.

WD Easystore 12TB External HDD: now $189 at Best Buy (was $284)

You can grab a speedy 12TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage right now for a mere $189, which is less than what you can pay for the drive inside if bought separately.

Looking for more deals?