AOC 24G2 24-Inch IPS Gaming Monitor Lowers to $157 at Amazon

It’s the weekend before Amazon Prime Day and vendors are already marking down the prices of plenty of quality hardware like this AOC 24G2 23-Inch IPS gaming monitor (opens in new tab). It usually goes for around $179 but today is marked down to $157 at Amazon. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for this display since it first debuted and one of the lowest you’ll find on a monitor in this spec range right now.

Overall this is a reasonable offer on a 24-inch IPS as it offers a slew of additional features that make the investment well worth the price including a FreeSync Premium certification and high refresh rate that caps out at 144 Hz. If you’re looking for something specific, you can check out our list of best computer monitor deals to see what else is dropping in price during the Prime Day sales.

The AOC 24G2 uses a 23.8-inch IPS panel with an FHD resolution measuring in at 1920 x 1080px. It features a borderless design and is optimized to cater to gaming-oriented needs with high-performance specs.

Its high refresh rate lends to its FreeSync Premium certification which also ensures a minimum FHD resolution, low latency as well as low framerate compensation support. The brightness can reach up to 250 Nits while color-wise it covers 123% of the sRGB color space.

There are multiple input options to choose from including two HDMI 1.4 ports, one D-SUB and a DisplayPort 1.2 input. It has no built-in speakers, however, a 3.5mm audio jack is available for external audio peripherals.

