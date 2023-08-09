AOC AG276QZD Gaming Monitor Delivers 26.5 Inches of 240Hz OLED Goodness

Gaming monitors are an ever-expanding and exciting category when it comes to computer hardware. Not only are promising panel technologies like Mini-LED and OLED coming to even lower price points, but we’re seeing refresh rates shoot through the roof for the most dedicated enthusiasts. Now, AOC is throwing down the gauntlet with its new Agon Pro AG276QZD, which features a 26.5-inch OLED panel that is certain to be a stunner among the best gaming monitors.

The AG276QZD has a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution (110.8 pixels per inch) and a heady 240Hz refresh rate. As you might expect from a gaming-centric monitor, that 240Hz refresh rate is backed by Adaptive-Sync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The use of OLED technology ensures incomparable contrast with inky blacks and improved color accuracy versus competing panel technologies (IPS, VA, etc.). AOC says that the AG276QZD can hit 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and 100 percent of sRGB.

AOC also boasts a 0.03ms GtG response time for the 10-bit panel (1.07 billion colors). For those wondering, the AG276QZD uses an anti-glare coating on the display rather than the glossy finish seen on some OLED monitors.

Regarding connectivity, the AG276QZD features two HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.4 ports. There’s also an integrated two-port USB 3.2 (Gen 1) hub and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For those who don’t want to be bothered with adding an external speaker setup, the AG276QZD features two built-in 5-watt speakers. Other features include a Kensington lock and a 100x100 VESA wall mount pattern.

Given that this is a gaming monitor, you won’t be surprised to learn that AOC has integrated Light FX RGB lighting in the AG276QZD. You can sync lighting with other AOC peripherals such as gaming keyboards and mice using AOC's G-Menu software.

The AOC Pro AG276QZD is currently available, priced at $999 from Amazon. That price gets you a 4-year advance replacement and zero dead pixel warranty.