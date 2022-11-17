AOC Expands Agon 5 Line With Pair of 27-Inch 240 Hz QHD Gaming Monitors

Monitor specialist AOC has launched a pair of new gaming screens into its Agon 5 series. There are two new 27-inch models featuring flat 1440p screens and attractive specs such as 240 Hz refresh rates, 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT response times. However, one is based on a QD-IPS display panel, and the other more affordable model uses a VA panel.

AOC’s new Agon AG275QZ/EU is the higher-end model among the new pair. Its fast IPS screen features a quantum dot layer for 1.07 billion colors, and HDR400 support. It has a standard 240Hz refresh rate, but can be overclocked to 270 Hz. Some other performance niceties include the screen’s response time of 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT. These performance features facilitate fluid visuals with minimal ghosting or motion blur. Both FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC Compatible are supported, free-slowing and tear-free gaming visuals.

(Image credit: AOC)

Turning our attention to the new AOC Agon AG275QZN/EU, a lot of the great features mentioned above are carried through. This model is built around a VA panel with the same resolution and headlining performance stats. It isn’t overclockable, or such a feature isn’t mentioned, but the max 240 Hz refresh is very respectable. It keeps up with the IPS version in terms of response times though, with 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT. This screen supports AMD FreeSync Premium, but no mention of G-SYNC is made. It is also HDR400 certified, but the display is limited to 16.7 million colors.

To avoid confusion, please refer to the comparison table below to see the where the key specs of the Agon AG275QZ/EU and Agon AG275QZN/EU align and differ.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AOC Agon AG275QZ/EU Agon AG275QZN/EU Panel type QD IPS VA Resolution 27-inches, 2560x1440 27- inches, 2560x1440 Color 1.07B colors, 98% DCI-P3 16.7M colors, 90% DCI-P3 Max brightness 400 nits 400 nits Static contrast ratio 1,000:1 3,000:1 Max refresh rate 270Hz (OC) 240Hz Variable refresh tech FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC Compatible FreeSync Premium Response time 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT 1 ms GtG and 0.5 ms MPRT Ports HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2, USB 3.2 (Gen 1) with 4 ports, headphone out HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2, USB 3.2 (Gen 1) with 4 ports, headphone out Build 4-sided frameless, cable management, built-in PSU. 3-sided frameless, cable management, built-in PSU.

The two monitors appear to share the same ergonomic stand; with -5/23 degree tilt, -20/20 degree swivel, pivoting functionality, and 150 mm of height adjustment. Users can also use these monitors with standard 100x100 VESA mounts. As Agon series gaming monitors, these also have multiple gaming modes and presets, G-menu features such as color equalizer settings, motion blur reduction, low input lag, shadow control, crosshairs, frame counters, and more.

(Image credit: AOC)

AOC says its new Agon 5 monitors will be available this month. We only have Euro prices at this time, with the Agon AG275QZ/EU carrying an MSRP of €819, and the Agon AG275QZN/EU at €569. Whether the price / performance combinations on offer here will get these monitors into our regularly updated Best Gaming Monitors 2022 feature, remains to be seen.