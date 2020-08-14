Upgrade to a 144 Hz Gaming Monitor for $150

Right now, I’m typing this post on a 1080p @ 144Hz monitor that cost me $300 when I bought it back in 2016, and while the price has fallen somewhat on displays like this over the years, it’s still difficult to find them below $200. That’s where the AOC C24G1 monitor comes in. Currently on sale for $144.99 on Amazon (down from $179.99), it’ll give you FHD gaming at 144 fps for a fraction of the best monitors from bigger brands.



The AOC24G1 Gaming Monitor is a curved 24 inch monitor with a max 1920 x 1080 resolution and a max 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 1500R curvature, is Freesync compatible and uses a VA panel with a 1 ms refresh rate. It can also connect to a 100 x 100 VESA mount and has ports for HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA.

The AOC24G1 Gaming Monitor is an FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1500R curvature. It is Freesync compatible, has a 1 ms refresh rate, and is geared towards competitive games like League of Legends. Was $179.99 now $149.99 on Amazon.

The idea here is to give esports and competitive game enthusiasts access to higher refresh rates than competition without charging a premium. That means a standard resolution, but if your focus is on speed over fidelity and you haven’t yet seen frame rates over the usual 60 fps, this monitor deal is a great way to try them out.