Asus TUF Gaming 27-Inch IPS QHD Monitor Down to $269 at Newegg

The Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A monitor is known for its 170 Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution but today it’s also on a significant sale. This 27-inch IPS display is usually priced around $379 but for Black Friday users can take it home from Newegg for just $269.

The VG27AQL1A is currently priced at $289 but includes a $20 rebate card which takes the final price down to $269. Be sure to check out our list of best Black Friday monitor deals to find even more display discounts.

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A 27-Inch IPS: was $379, now $269 at Newegg ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A 27-Inch IPS: was $379, now $269 at Newegg

This gaming monitor uses an LED-backlit 27-inch IPS panel which is somewhat standard but where it shines most is in its QHD resolution, measuring up to 2560 x 1440.

The TUF Gaming VG27AQL1A has a maximum refresh rate of 170 Hz and a 1ms response time, both lending to its FreeSync Premium certification. According to the official specifications from Asus, it covers an sRGB color space of 130% and has a maximum brightness of 400 Nits.

Audio passthrough is an option thanks to its 3.5mm audio jack, but it also includes two built-in 2-Watt speakers. There are a couple of video inputs to choose from including a DisplayPort 1.2 port and two HDMI 2.0 ports. A small USB hub is provided featuring two USB 3.0 ports.

Check out the ASUS TUF gaming VG27AQL1A monitor page at Newegg for more details and purchase options.

