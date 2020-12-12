This 27-Inch, 1080p IPS Monitor from Asus is $129

As of today, you can get this 27-inch IPS monitor from Asus. It's usually priced around $149 but is available today for just $129 at Newegg.

IPS displays are known for their color quality but there are other things to look for depending on your computing needs. Take a look at our list of best gaming monitors to see what specs are leading the market in 2020 and keep our list of best computer monitor deals handy to compare prices.

This 27-inch, 1080p monitor sports two HDMI ports plus a VGA connector. It comes with a tilt-adjustable stand and offers a plethora of modes including Low-blue Light, sRGB, Reading, Darkroom and Game.View Deal

The VZ279HE has an FHD resolution which measures up to 1920 x 1080. It has a refresh rate of 75Hz and a response time of 5ms, according to the specs.

The screen also comes with a few Asus applications intended to reduce eye strain including Ultra-Low Blue Light mode and Flicker-Free technology. Users can choose between multiple inputs including one VGA port and two HDMI ports.

Visit the VZ279HE product page for more specs, details and checkout options.