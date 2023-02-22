Asus Launches 27-inch, 300 Hz QHD Gaming Monitor

If you like Asus' ROG Strix XG27AQM gaming monitor, then you'll probably really like the latest iteration: the ROG Strix XG27AQMR (opens in new tab), which is designed to compete with the best gaming monitors. The XG27AQM first bursts onto the scene last year with a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) panel with a maximum refresh rate of 270 Hz (when overclocked). Its new XG27AQMR counterpart bumps the native maximum refresh rate to 300 Hz.

Asus employs its Fast IPS technology with the XG27AQMR, as it did with the XG27AQM. However, the company is quoting a response time of 1ms for its latest entry, versus 0.5ms for the XG27AQM. But Asus has made gains in other areas thanks to the inclusion of DisplayHDR 600 certification (up from DisplayHDR 400); typical brightness remains the same at 350 nits.

As you might expect from a gaming monitor in this category, the XG27AQM supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. Further enhancing those Adaptive-Sync implementations is Asus’ Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB-Sync) backlight strobing technology, which takes further steps to reduce eye-tracking motion blur.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Asus ROG Strix XG27AQM and ROG Strix XG27AQMR Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 ROG Strix XG27AQM ROG Strix XG27AQMR Panel Type / Backlight IPS IPS Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27 inches / 21:9 45 inches / 21:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 2560x1440 @ 270 Hz (OC) 2560x1440 @ 300 Hz AMD FreeSync Premium AMD FreeSync Premium Nvidia G-Sync Compatible Nvidia G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit / DCI-P3 10-bit / DCI-P3 HDR10 HDR10 Response Time (GTG) 0.5ms 1ms Brightness (mfr) 400 cd/m² 600 cd/m² Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 1,000:1 Speakers None None Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.0 2x HDMI 2.0 Audio 3.5mm headphone output 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 1x up, 2x down 1x up, 2x down

Regarding connectivity, Asus included two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The XG27AQMR is also adjustable for height, tilt and pivot. In addition, there’s a VESA 100 pattern on the back of the monitor for attaching to a stand or wall, along with a 0.25-inch tripod socket.

Unfortunately, Asus hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the ROG Strix XG27AQMR. However, MicroCenter sells the ROG Strix XG27AQM for $649.99. We’d imagine that Asus is going to place a premium for its new monitor, but we’re not going to speculate on pricing at this time.

We should also note that while 300 Hz is a heady figure for an eSports-geared QHD gaming monitor, it doesn't hit the high-water mark set by Asus' own ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN that was first announced a year ago.