Get $200 off Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 4K Gaming Laptop With RTX 2060 Graphics

The Presidents' Day sales are flooding in, and it's easy to miss the best discounts in the noise. Best Buy's got some decent laptop price cuts on its promo page, but dig a little deeper and you'll find gems some the store's best gaming laptops.

Right now, you can pick up an Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop with a 4K display and RTX 2060 graphics power for $200 off the list price — down to just $1,349.99.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15: was $1,549.99, now $1,349.99 @ Best Buy

This fully-loaded Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 comes packed with a 15.6-inch 4K display up top, powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics. For multitasking and storage, you've got 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

As you can read in our Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 review, we're fans of this laptop's attractive, understated design and strong gaming performance to price ratio. This deal makes that ratio even more enticing, thanks to the $200 price cut and the beefed up specs on this particular model.

Under the hood, you'll find an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with a base clock of 2.6GHz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD.

All of this keeps the vivid and crisp 15.6-inch 4K display running smoothly. Plus, with plenty of I/O along the sides, the M15 is sure to slot nicely into your desk setup (given we're all staying at home a lot more than usual, this is important).

So long as you can look past the lack of a webcam and the high temperatures when put under particular stress, this is the one for you. It might not have a mobile RTX 3000 series card, but this is still amazing value for money.