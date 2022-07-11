Asus TUF Gaming RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop Now $999

If you're looking for a solid budget gaming laptop at a discount price, Amazon has a deal for you. Right now, you can get an RTX 3050 Ti-powered Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) for just $999, $200 off its regular price. This 15-inch laptop and its 144 Hz display should be more than capable of playing 1080p games at mid-range settings.

There are multiple editions of this gaming laptop available. We recently reviewed the Intel Core i7-12700H version and appreciated its overall performance but this offer applies to the edition with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and a slightly lesser quality display. Still, at this price, the laptop is quite impressive for a modern gaming rig and more than capable of tackling today’s top titles.

(opens in new tab) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050 Ti): was $1199, now $999 (opens in new tab)

It’s powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor which has 8 cores and can reach speeds as fast as 4.6 GHz. Graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti backed up with 4 GB of GDDR6 and reaching speeds as fast as 1585 MHz. Video is output to a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD (1920 x 1080px) IPS panel.

Storage-wise, users have a 512 GB internal M.2 SSD to take advantage of alongside 16GB of DDR4-3200 for memory. The shell is very stylized with an angular design while the keyboard is backlit with RGB LEDs for added flare. The keys are rated with an expected durability of 20 million keystrokes.

There are a couple of options available when it comes to network support including an Ethernet port for wired connections as well as 802.11ax wireless support. It also offers Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting Bluetooth devices. There are three USB 3.0 ports, one USB Type-C port and an HDMI output for the option of an external display.

Visit the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop (opens in new tab) product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of this writing, no expiration date has been specified so it’s not clear for how long it will be made available.

More Prime Day Deals